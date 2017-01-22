Over dozen injured as wedding party bus crashes in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 15 people were injured as a bus collided with a poll due to over-speeding near Johar Morr on Saturday.
According to rescue sources, the bus had wedding attendees in it and was commuting to Malir from Sakhi Hasan, further adding that at least 15 people including women were injured and two were in a critical condition.
