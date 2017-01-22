Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in fourth ODI

SYDNEY: Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth ODI against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The hosts announced two changes to their playing 11, while Pakistan's skipper Azhar Ali returned from a hamstring injury.

Mitchell Starc and leg-spinner Adam Zampa have returned to the side, with all-rounder James Faulkner and bowler Billy Stanlake rested.

Asad Shafiq made way for the skipper, after scoring five and 13 in his two hits so far this series.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-1, meaning Pakistan must avoid defeat today to stay alive in the series.

Starc was rested for the third ODI in Perth following a heavy workload this summer. The left-arm fast bowler played all six Tests against South Africa and Pakistan.

Zampa’s return means Australia will field a specialist slow-bowler for the first time in this series, with part-time off-spinner Travis Head carrying the spin workload in the first three ODIs.

 

