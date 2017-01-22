Print Story
Did Trump quote Tom Hardy’s Batman villain in his inaugural speech?

WDWeb Desk

Parts of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech sounded uncannily similar to the one made by Tom Hardy’s Batman villain.

A Twitter user pointed out Friday that Trump’s speech echoed that of Bane, the Caped Crusader’s nemesis in 2012’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump roared in his inaugural address.

Here’s what Bane said after overpowering Batman and seizing Gotham City in the movie: “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people!”

 

