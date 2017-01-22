Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Twitter erupts over Melania’s resemblance with Harry Potter’s Fleur at inauguration

After Michelle Obama’s viral side-eye memes from the inauguration ceremony, it seems like the Twitterati have not had enough. Twitter users are once again here with a ‘surgical strike’ on the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit.

When it comes to comparisons, social media users are always extremely talented at it. This time Twitter was blasted with memes regarding Melania Trump’s outfit at the inauguration ceremony. FLOTUS appeared in a powder blue cashmere Ralph Lauren coat at the inauguration ceremony but caused much hilarity among Twitter users who spotted a strange resemblance of her with a character from French witch’s school Beauxbatons Academy from the fourth Harry Potter movie, Fleur Delacour.

Let’s check out what Twitter users have to say about this epic resemblance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

