Pakistan heading in right direction, says PM Nawaz

LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday said the country is heading in the right direction and that overseas Pakistanis have a key role in its development.

The statement was made during his conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK chapter leader Zubair Gul in London.

PM Sharif acknowledged contributions of overseas Pakistanis in national growth and development, and vowed to take all possible measures to resolve their issues.

Earlier speaking to newsmen on arrival from Switzerland after attending World Economic Forum, the prime minister said his visit to Davos was very successful.

He said all the business and world leaders he met were appreciative of Pakistan's liberal economic policy and business friendly environment, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said that he highlighted Pakistan's economic strength in an effective manner and presented the country as a secure investment destination. He noted that Pakistan's stock market has achieved first position in Asia while it has become 5th in the world.

Commenting on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the premier said the gigantic project would not only benefit Pakistan but also prove to be a game changer for the entire region.

