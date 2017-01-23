Is Ranbir Kapoor replacing Big B as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor might be hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in place of Amitabh Bachchan, according to the Indian media.

An official announcement is yet to follow but the rumour mill already has it that the veteran megastar will be replaced by Ranbir in the upcoming season of the game show.

KBC, an Indian television game show, is an adaptation of a game show franchise of British origin. The show opened the platform to a common person to spend time with Amitabh Bachchan, while also giving them a chance to win millions of rupees.

0



0





