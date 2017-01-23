Nusrat Sahar forgives Pitafi after he drapes shawl over her head

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi announced in the Sindh Assembly hall on Monday that she is forgiving Imdad Pitafi after he put a traditional shawl on her head, calling her his sister.

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi left his seat and headed over to Nusrat Sahar's seat, where he draped a traditional shawl over the PML-F leader's head and apologised to her.

Nusrat accepted his apology and said that she had forgiven Pitafi for the sake of the shawl.

"For the sake of this dupatta and because he called me his sister, I am forgiving him. It is a tradition in Sindh that when a shawl is used as a sign of forgiveness, then the other person accepts it," she added.

She said it is upsetting when arguments like the one that broke out between her and Pitafi take place in the assembly.

“What happened on Friday should not have taken place, it's regrettable,” Nusrat Sahar said in the assembly hall. “Mine and my son’s feelings were hurt.”

“I had decided of taking an extreme step,” she maintained. “But Bilawal and Bakhtawar Bhutto understood me.”

Nusrat Sahar had threatened prior to the assembly session that she would set herself on fire if Imdad Pitafi was not removed as provincial minister in the next two days.

Clutching a bottle of petrol in one hand, the PML-F leader had threatened that she would douse herself in petrol and burn herself if justice was not served in two days.

She had given an ultimatum of two days to the Pakistan People’s Party to fire Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Imdad Pitafi.

“Working women are harassed,” she had said, referring to her heated argument with Pitafi a few days back. “My children are asking Bilawal for justice.”

Pleading to the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto for justice, she had alleged that this was not just her personal matter now but an issue for all women who were harassed at workplaces.

"I am being stopped from doing my work," she had said, adding that her family was forcing her to stay indoors and give up politics after Pitafi's remarks.

Pitafi's apology

Although Imdad Pitafi had earlier apologised to Nusrat Sahar for his comments, Nusrat Sahar had refused to let go of the matter until an inquiry was carried out against the services minister.

“I made a mistake in the assembly and am apologetic over that,” Pitafi had told the media earlier. “I will apologise to Nusrat Sahar in the assembly.”

PPP Sindh President and Parliamentary Leader in the House, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had issued a show cause notice to Pitafi over the incident, after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken serious notice of the media reports of the matter.

The remarks were made during Friday’s Sindh Assembly session following an argument between the two. Nusrat Sahar had mocked the language skills of Pitafi, insisting that the PPP MPA read an answer out – which was written in English.

While responding to PML-F MPA, Pitafi had asked her to come to his chamber to listen to the answer. Nusrat Sahar was offended by the use of the phrase ‘come to my chamber’ as it has negative connotations attached to it.

'Deputy speaker should have taken action'

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Khawaja Izhar called out the deputy speaker over the incident, saying she should have taken action when the argument broke out between Nusrat Sahar and Pitafi.

“Sometimes even the deputy speaker enjoys the assembly session,” he told the media at the assembly on Monday.

Izhar added that he hoped Nusrat Sahar would forgive Pitafi.

