SRK says Mahira, Nawazuddin helped him portray character in Raees

DUBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan held a promotional event for his upcoming movie, telling those in attendance that it was essential for hos co-stars to help him play the role of the character in Raees.

“Nawaz, Zeeshan and Mahira, the enactment of these three and the way they approach a scene really helped me,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

The promotional event was held at Bollywood Parks Dubai and was also attended by Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with other team members.

Mahira Khan, the leading lady in the film was missing from the event in Dubai, despite earlier reports that she would be joining the Raees team. Mahira has not been part of the promotions for Raees due to an unofficial ban on Pakistani actors in India after relations between the South Asian neighbours deteriorated following the Uri attack.

