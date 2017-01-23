CM Murad asks citizens to bear with potholes for a few more months

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asked Karachiites to bear with potholes and broken roads for a few days, because after that life will get much easier.

“All the development work [in the city] will be completed by June 1,” said the Chief Minister who inaugurated the Yunusabad flyover on Hawksbay Road on Monday.

The flyover that has been constructed at a cost of Rs219 million stands at a height of 378 metres. It connects Manora to Hawksbay.

The chief minister added that the coming government will get better infrastructure after the projects — around 20 — initiated in Sindh are completed. "Over Rs10 billion have been earmarked for development schemes in Karachi."

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Local Government Minister Jam Khan were also in attendance at the ceremony.

For the last few weeks, the city has witnessed traffic jams as construction is underway at several thoroughfares including Zaibunisa Street and University Road.

