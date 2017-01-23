Print Story
Retired Navy officer attacked in Karachi

THTalha Hashmi

Pakistan
KARACHI: A senior retired officer of the Pakistan Navy was injured in a firing incident that took place near Nursery on Shahra-e-Faisal on Monday.

According to rescue officials, the injured person has been identified as Akmal Kiyani. He was taken to Jinnah Hospital after the incident.

The medico-legal officer at the hospital told Geo News that the injured person was hit by two bullets in the incident. He maintained that the initial investigation report suggested the incident was a street crime.

Karachi has seen a spate of violence, with a police station attacked and a policemen killed in separate incidents this month.

