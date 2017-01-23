Police officer brings explosive material to anti-corruption court

KARACHI: A police officer brought explosive material into the anti-corruption court in Karachi on Monday, without taking any protective measures.

According to the investigation officer, since there is no place to keep case property in the anti-corruption court, it had to be brought from the city court.

ASI Inayatullah brought cracker bombs and other explosive material to the court in a ghee tin.

The material was seized from accused persons and kept at the city court.

