Bohemia says Abrar ul Haq changed his life

Related Stories Sajjad Ali releases new song 'Tamasha'

Punjabi rapper Bohemia revealed an interesting fact about his personal life saying that he has left smoking and drinking after meeting none other than veteran Punjabi singer Abrarul Haq.

The famous Punjabi rapper talked about this aspect of life by posting some pictures with Abrar on Twitter.

Ever since I've met this man, I've been alcohol and smoke free. Thank you sir @AbrarUlHaqPK If I can do it, anyone can. #Merijeet pic.twitter.com/SkqPa876G4 — BOHEMIA (@iambohemia) January 23, 2017

The rapper also put up a related post on Facebook, captioned: "Ever since I've met this man, I've been alcohol and smoke free. Thank you sir Abrar Ul Haq. If I can do it, anyone can. #Merijeet"

At the beginning of January, famous singer Sajjad Ali came up with a brand new song named ‘Tamasha’ featuring Pakistani rapper Bohemia.

0



0





