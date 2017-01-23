Print Story
X

Bohemia says Abrar ul Haq changed his life

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Bohemia says Abrar ul Haq changed his life

Related Stories

Punjabi rapper Bohemia revealed an interesting fact about his personal life saying that he has left smoking and drinking after meeting none other than veteran Punjabi singer Abrarul Haq.

The famous Punjabi rapper talked about this aspect of life by posting some pictures with Abrar on Twitter.

The rapper also put up a related post on Facebook, captioned: "Ever since I've met this man, I've been alcohol and smoke free. Thank you sir Abrar Ul Haq. If I can do it, anyone can. #Merijeet"

At the beginning of January, famous singer Sajjad Ali came up with a brand new song named ‘Tamasha’ featuring Pakistani rapper Bohemia.

Bohemia says Abrar ul Haq changed his life was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Abrar, Alcohol-free, Bohemia, Entertainment News, Geo News, Latest Entertainment News, Abrarul Haq, Bohemia, Alcohol, Smoke-free Abrarul Haq. Permanent link to the news story "Bohemia says Abrar ul Haq changed his life" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128437-Bohemia-says-Abrarul-Haq-turned-him-alchohol-smoke-free.

GEO TV NETWORK