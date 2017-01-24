Trump open to joint anti-IS Syria ops with Russia: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is open to conducting joint operations with Russia to combat the Islamic State group in Syria, his spokesman said Monday.

"If there's a way we can combat ISIS with any country, whether it's Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest in that, sure, we'll take it," press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters when asked about the prospect of joint military action in Syria.

Daesh strongholds on the border with Turkey near al Bab are being targeted by Russian and Turkish forces. Several weapons depot of Daesh have also been destroyed.

Turkey has been supporting the Free Syrian Army to drive Daesh out of the border area.

Geo News has been on the ground covering the situation in Syria. The ceasefire in the country appears under threat as attacks by government forces have intensified near Damascus with several rebel groups stating they would be suspending talks linked to peace negotiations.

0



0





