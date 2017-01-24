Chelsea Clinton comes in support of Barron Trump

WASHINGTON: Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former secretary of state and former presidential candidate came in support of President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, after social media jokes about him following the inauguration.

Following Friday’s festivities people at social media redirected their outburst with comments and memes about the 10-year-old. “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich tweeted: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” The tweet has been deleted. Rich has been suspended indefinitely from SNL in the wake of the tweet, according to a person familiar with the situation. Monday afternoon, Rich restored her Twitter account and tweeted an apology, though all of her other tweets have been deleted. “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” she wrote.

Clinton tweeted her own message of support for Barron on Sunday, saying: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

