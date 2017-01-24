Indians fairly more secular than Pakistanis, says actress Kalki Koechlin

Related Stories Shahrukh Khan exposes Indian secularism

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin says that Indians are still fairly more secular than Pakistanis.

In an interview to Indian Express, the acclaimed Indian actress dilated on her documentary film, Azmaish, with Pakistani filmmaker Sabiha Sumar.

Koechlin visited rural Sindh for the documentary in view of interacting with the people on ground to know their say on pertinent socio-political issues.

“Usually, we see the two countries through the prism of conflict. Or cricket, which is also conflict. With Azmaish, we try to understand India-Pakistan from a different perspective. It arises from the need to know this person across the border, without the media or the politics playing a role. It’s about what the common man on the street has to say,” she said.

She added: “I realised that despite the obvious similarities in culture and language, India and Pakistan are vastly different nations. Both have glaring issues and need to look inward, rather than point fingers at each other. The project made us wonder if we are looking for a religious identity in India now, and what that did to Pakistan.”

Speaking about her experience in Pakistan, she informed that: “I met some girls in Pakistan who told me about their secret ambition of wanting to act when they grow up but how society wouldn’t permit. We met some feudal landlords in Pakistan, and one of them was very open to conversation despite the fact that we criticised him lot.”

0



0





