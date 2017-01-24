Print Story
Obama paid for his own groceries at White House

The now former president of the United States, Barack Obama, paid for items of his and his family’s personal use from his own pocket during his stay at the White House.

“We bought our own toilet papers in the White House,” the former president said while talking to a journalist. “I got a grocery bill at the end of every month –our toothpaste, orange juice [we drank] all got paid for.”     

He added it made him uneasy, thinking what people would say when they were on vacations. Obama said people must be thinking they were spending the taxpayers’ money. “No, actually I was paying for all of this.” he maintained, saying the only thing he did not pay for was the airplane service and other communications.

