Raees promo turns deadly: Fan killed as crowd mobs SRKâ€™s train

A promotional event for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Raees turned deadly when one person died due to a cardiac arrest as fans stampeded the Bollywood superstar’s train at the Vaoddara station on Monday.

The actor was on a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi via train to promote the movie, which also stars Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan.

A massive crowd of crazed fans surrounded Shah Rukh Khan’s train when it stopped at the Vadodara station, with many climbing on top of the roof of the train. Police intervened and baton-charged the mob, which eventually dispersed as Shah Rukh Khan waved from the inside.

However, a social activist in the crowd, Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, fell unconscious at the railway station after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, the fan collapsed after suffocation during the stampede.

Farid's family confirmed to the media that the social activist had died upon arrival at the hospital. Two other railway police officials also collapsed due to the mob but were said to be in stable condition.

Raees is set to release in India on January 25. Mahira Khan is currently not taking part in the promotions in India, owing to the terse relationship between India and Pakistan.

