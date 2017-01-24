Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump to talk today

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a telephonic conversation late on Tuesday, according to Indian media.

The two leaders will speak on phone at 1 pm ET (11.30 pm India time), the Zee Business reported. Modi will be the third world leader to talk to Trump after the latter having been sworn in as the US president.

The other two leaders who have spoken to Trump on phone are Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

Netanyhau termed his conversation with the new US president very warm, while Trump invited him on a visit to Washington in February.

The H1-B visa, bilateral trade and defence cooperation among other issues are likely to come under discussion during Trump-Modi conversation, it said.

