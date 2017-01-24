Print Story
'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations with 14 nods

LOS ANGELES: Romantic musical "La La Land" led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture.

It will contend with sci-fi movie "Arrival" with eight nods; family drama "Manchester by the Sea"; coming of age drama "Moonlight"; war movie "Hacksaw Ridge"; "Hidden Figures," about the US space program; African-American drama "Fences"; modern western "Hell or High Water"; and Indian adoption drama "Lion" for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb.

