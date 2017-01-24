Karachi’s caretaker top cop is taking care of the black sheep

KARACHI: While quality of life crimes have plagued the city for decades, there are many others that escape the naked eye unless you are a victim yourself. Land-grabbing is often heard of when state land is encroached upon by builders and influential individuals.

However, many people have lost their homes, flats, bungalows by just such powerful individuals; but there is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Karachi’s acting police chief Sanaullah Abbasi has summoned the records of all such properties that have been taken over by force.

The modus operandi during such crimes usually follows the same pattern. A property is taken over by the help of those who are entrusted to protect and serve the citizens of Karachi. Thereafter a relative off, or in some cases a policeman starts residing at the property himself.

The city’s new top cop however is cracking down against just such policemen.

According to Sanaullah Abbasi a list of policemen involved in such forced takeovers of property is being formulated and they will be taken to task.

Speaking to Geo.tv Abbasi said, that while a campaign is afoot against terrorism crimes of malpractice within the force, the rising menace of street crime and drugs which are destroying our future generations are going to be in focus.

“Those who will perform will be rewarded, and those found wanting or involved in such crimes will be punished,” he added.

The first to be disciplined for the rising street crime in his precinct was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tipu Sultan PS, Raja Tanveer who was suspended after a retired colonel was injured during an armed mugging.

Another malpractice that he came down hard on was the illegal detention of innocent civilians where corrupt policemen extort money from the families of those being held.

One such case came to light at the Malir Cantt PS where an innocent individual was being held and policemen were demanding a large sum of money for his release.

Abbasi said disciplinary action is being taken against those involved while the innocent citizen has been released from custody.

Additionally six policemen have also been suspended for aiding and abetting drug peddlers and criminals.

Abbasi concluded that a list of corrupt policemen had been provided by intelligence agencies.

