Moeen Ali opts out of PSL 2 to perform pilgrimage

LAHORE: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has opted out of participating in the second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta Gladiators have replaced Moeen Ali with seasoned Australian T20 campaigner Brad Hodge after Moeen withdrew due to family commitments. All-rounder will join members of his family on a pilgrimage to Makkah.

The 270 T20 veteran has plied his trade in some of the leading franchise competitions in the instant format; Hodge is undoubtedly a welcome addition to the Gladiators’ dressing room.

Meanwhile England’s all-rounder Samit Patel will replace Peshawar Zalmi’s Tamim Iqbal after the Bangladeshi’s departure for international commitments.

Patel will be drafted into the Zalmi squad after Iqbal’s departure if the Peshawar outfit makes it to the qualifiers that will be played at the end of the round robin leg of the tournament from February 28.

