World
Trump invites India´s Modi to US ´this year´

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States later this year, the White House said after the pair spoke by phone Tuesday.

During the call, Trump emphasised that the United States "considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," according to a readout of the call.

"The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence.

"President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year."

