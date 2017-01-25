Collaboration among journalists required to investigate Trump: Panama Leaks investigators

LONDON:Frederik Obermaier and Bastian Obermayer – the investigative journalists, who broke the Panama Papers story - in an opinion piece in Guardian said that Donald Trump`s presidency challenges in particular members of the press.

The piece said that “countless reporters are still shaken and stunned by how he singled out a CNN reporter, one of the most respected news outlets in the world, to attack and humiliate him during his first press conference since winning the elections.”

Expressing their disappointment, the journalists said that “worryingly, none of his fellow journalists in the room stood up for him at the time.” And predicted that Trump`s attack on the press wont certainly be his last.

The duo suggested that the first White House briefing featured “bullying, threats and unproven claims,” hence “a new level of solidarity and cooperation is needed among the fourth estate,” and urged unity among the ranks of journalists, “American journalists should stop him from dividing their ranks – however hard their professional competition may be. They should do the opposite: unite, share and collaborate. Even if doing so would mean embracing something quite unfamiliar and new to American journalism.”

They did not shy away to state that “the next time Donald Trump tries to single out a reporter, or doesn’t answer a question, the next reporter who’s allowed to speak should repeat the question of the journalist Trump has snubbed,” “And if Trump stops this reporter, too, then the next one should repeat the original question, and so on. This would be a new, unusual approach. But if the media doesn’t want to see more press conferences like the disastrous one we saw recently, they will need to be bold.”

0



0





