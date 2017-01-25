Print Story
X

SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Pakistan
SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case.

During the proceeding today Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Shahid Hamid will respond to allegations. He has challenged the judicial jurisdiction for trial of Maryam Nawaz in the Panama Leaks case.

In his reply he has stated that Maryam Nawaz is not the beneficial owner of the London Flats. He has argued that even though Maryam Nawaz is the Prime Minister’s daughter she does not hold a public office and is like any other citizen.

 

SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Imran Khan, Latest Geo News, Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Offshore Companies, Pakistan News, Panama, Panama Case, Panama Leaks. Permanent link to the news story "SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128614-SC-resumes-hearing-Panama-Leaks-case.

GEO TV NETWORK