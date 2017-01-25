SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case.

During the proceeding today Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Shahid Hamid will respond to allegations. He has challenged the judicial jurisdiction for trial of Maryam Nawaz in the Panama Leaks case.

In his reply he has stated that Maryam Nawaz is not the beneficial owner of the London Flats. He has argued that even though Maryam Nawaz is the Prime Minister’s daughter she does not hold a public office and is like any other citizen.

