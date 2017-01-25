At UN Pakistan says peace cannot be achieved sans justice

NEW YORK: Ethnic, tribal and religious tensions along with the issue of political and economic injustice should be addressed to attain sustainable peace in a world afflicted by turmoil, disruption and instability. This was said by Permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi at a high-level dialogue convened by the president of the UN General Assembly.

While speaking at the dialogue titled ‘Building Sustainable Peace for All’, Lodhi said building sustainable peace is a key but daunting challenge that cannot be met unless the underlying causes of conflict were addressed. She added the causes included poverty; environmental degradation; political and economic injustice; ethnic, tribal and religious tensions and external interference and intervention. “It also means addressing longstanding political disputes.”

She underscored the nexus between peace, development and justice, saying Goal 16 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development calls for peaceful, just and inclusive societies as they are necessary to achieve other goals.

“Development and peace reinforce and strengthen these interlinked objectives,” she stressed. “Indeed there can be no development without peace, and no peace without development.”

Lodhi maintained that availability of adequate and timely resources was a critical challenge to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which is why factors leading to the Millennium Development Goals are not showing optimal performance.

“Raising trillions of dollars every year to realise the SDGs would be a critical test,” she added.

The ambassador said political, security and development actors need to support each other in striving for sustainable peace. She called it a comprehensive activity requiring holistic and long-term thinking that connects development, peace and security to human rights.

While describing the 2030 agenda as a testimony to their common vision and commitment to a peaceful and prosperous world, Lodhi said adequate financial resources, political support and efficient management and coordination by several UN organs concerned and entities remain pivotal to the fulfillment of this ambitious dream.

She concluded by expressing Pakistan’s commitment to international obligations in this regard.

