Sania Mirza storms into Australian Open mixed-doubles semis

Sania Mirza and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig defeated Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski on Wednesday to seal their place in Australian Open 2017 mixed-doubles semifinals.

The second seeded Indo-Croatian duo of Sania and Dodig were through to the semis with a tense 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 victory in the quarterfinals.

Sania and Dodig could face Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in their semifinals. Paes and Hingis are set to play their quarterfinal match against Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth on Thursday.

