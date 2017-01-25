Print Story
X

Sania Mirza storms into Australian Open mixed-doubles semis

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Sania Mirza storms into Australian Open mixed-doubles semis
Getty Images

Related Stories

Sania Mirza and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig defeated Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski on Wednesday to seal their place in Australian Open 2017 mixed-doubles semifinals.

The second seeded Indo-Croatian duo of Sania and Dodig were through to the semis with a tense 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 victory in the quarterfinals.

Sania and Dodig could face Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in their semifinals. Paes and Hingis are set to play their quarterfinal match against Aussies Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth on Thursday.

Sania Mirza storms into Australian Open mixed-doubles semis was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Australian Open, Geo News, Ivan Dodig, Latest Sport News, Sania Mirza, Semis, Sport, Sport News, Tennis. Permanent link to the news story "Sania Mirza storms into Australian Open mixed-doubles semis" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128631-Sania-Mirza-storms-into-Australian-Open-mixed-doubles-semis.

GEO TV NETWORK