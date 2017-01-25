Deepika Padukone reveals her plans about marriage

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is currently flying high with her Hollywood debut ‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ which is making news upon its release across the world.

Deepika is not only super excited about her movie but her amazing chemistry with Vin Diesel is also being widely discussed. Deepika’s personal and professional life is always been a much discussed topic in the B-town. Her alleged relationship with Ranveer Singh has always found itself under the limelight. When asked about her views over relationship and specially long distance relationship, Deepika had quite a straight response to it. She said, “I have never dealt with a long-distance relationship. The relationship can be easy or complex depending on how the involved people deal with it”.

Deepika was also asked about her marriage plans to which she spoke at length. She revealed that she has no plans to get hitched anytime soon. The Bollywood actress further added, “Marriage has nothing to do with age but entirely depends on the person’s state of mind”.

Deepika also asserted that she is “not ready for marriage personally” at this stage in her life.

