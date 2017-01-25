Panama Case: Live from courtroom No.2

ISLAMABAD: The long wait is over. More than 300 people heard Shahid Hamid, counsel for daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz in Courtroom No.2 on Tuesday. Mr Hamid argued in support of his client Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Outside, a chilly day with drizzle greeted visitors at the country’s top court.

Over 400 security personnel welcomed journalists, lawyers, politicians and diplomats, who competed with each other to enter Gate number 114.

It was MNA Shireen Mazari of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who managed to take the first seat, just 11 feet away from worthy judges who looked eager to start the day. Before Taufiq Asif, counsel for Jamaat-e-Islami started amusing judges and others, many lawyers were of the view that Mr Asif had damaged the trail of arguments in this case.

Then a moment came when a judge called a spade a spade: “Mr counsel—you were putting some wrong facts, almost irrelevant to your prayer.” This was the time when Shah Mahmood Qureshi of PTI asked JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq “Siraj Sahib what is he [Mr Asif] doing?”—he was literally spoiling the case.

It was third consecutive day JI Ameer was receiving criticism from many well-wishers, leaders of PTI in particular. He seemed helpless when his counsel was not making any headway. The JI legal team perhaps failed to live up to his client’s expectations in the Leaks’ case.

The JI legal team took six long hours of the apex court to build their arguments but judges apparently did not buy the reference. Before tea break, Mr Asif earned the judges’ contempt. "You [Mr counsel] are defacing your client's case," one of judges observed. If it was not enough then came Sheikh Ahsan Uddin for Mr Asif's assistance just to wind up his arguments before the tea break. Mr Ahsan citied one irrelevant reference with a Punjabi verse that reads in English: “We will continue to write a letter no matter what it means—just because we love your name.” The court echoed with a laughter when Justice Azmat Saeed remarked "these lines are not suitable for your age Mr counsel."

Despite earning a lot of criticism, Mr Asif was of the view that he was satisfied with his arguments. "I've presented my case even better than the other counsels," he told this correspondent.

The legal teams from both parties have citied references of more than 170 cases before a-five-member-judge-bench being headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa who also dropped a hint on Tuesday that the top court could summon anybody, including Premier Sharif, if it needs so.

Amid this amusement Shahid Hamid took the rostrum and started defending Respondent No 6, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. It was the time when everybody was keen to hear him. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman was whispering into the ears of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry that “first father shifted burden to kids then now it was daughter who put burden of proof on brothers. Game of hide and seek continues.”

As Ayesha Hamid continued to assist her father in the courtroom, journalist Kashif Abbasi standing behind his wife Meher Bokhari was witnessing the course of arguments. Both wife and husband were covering this case. As Mr Hamid continued to find loopholes in petitioners’ prayers, murmurs and whispers spread everywhere in completely packed courtroom, particularly in camps of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PTI.

“Arguments of JI’s legal team were not more than a bad comedy show,” observed one of PTI female legislators. “PTI’s legislators have nothing to eat today—not a good day for them. It was our day,” whispered Mussadik Malik into ears of MNA Maiza Hameed. Ms Hameed always assisted PML-N legislators in the courtroom where Prime Minister Special Assistant on Legal Affairs Zafarullah Khan just entered into the courtroom when proceedings were over.

As time passed, Mr Hamid warmed up to prolong his arguments in the court where many lawyers were looking for vacant seats. But to find a vacant chair remained a pipe dream in the hall where many ushers were napping after the tea break. MNA Aisha Syed of JI was the only female in the courtroom who was wearing ‘niqab.’ She was sitting to JI Ameer who always kept writing “Ya Hayyu—Ya Qayyum” on his notebook.

Another moment came out when a senior journalist murmured into ears of MNA Shafqat Mahmood that “look at a PML-N’s lady Minister sitting next MNA Mazari—perhaps she used a lot of make-up today.”

It was Fawad Chaudhry of PTI who continuously fed Imran Khan about the ongoing trail of arguments being presented before the judges. But no one else was seriously taking notes on behalf of PTI as compared to the respondents' counsels who took notes of all proceedings prolonged to 54 hours now.

Between all this, majority of audience were of the firm belief that Wednesday (today) would be a very tough day for the Sharifs’ legal team, Shahid Hamid in particular. Mr Hamid would be answering all striking questions judges have been asking since October 29, 2016, one of the lawyers told his colleague sitting next to Senator Rana Tanveer.

Then a sudden moment visited the court when Imran Khan told Shah Mahmood Qureshi silently that “we should raise the issue of threatening calls [pertaining to Leaks' case] given by Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah and Railways Affairs Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. Both N-leaguers were said to be commenting on the ongoing proceedings into the Leaks’ case in public gatherings.

Before Imran Khan left the courtroom, Mr Hamid was of the view that his client (Maryam Nawaz’s) basic rights were disturbed by the petitioners while the apex court was hearing this case under Article 184/3 of the Constitution. Mr Khan left 12 minutes earlier after he was advised by his advisor Naeem-ul-Haq so that PTI leaders could talk media persons before the PML-N leaders engage them (media persons).

“Khan Sahib come 10 minutes before the case adjourns—otherwise they [PML-N] will take over the media,” Mr Haq whispered into Imran Khan’s ears. He left 20 minutes earlier as he was planning to have tea at the cafeteria, perhaps the worst area in the court when it came to hygiene. As the clock struck 1pm, judges left the hall, the government’s legal team looked happy and the Prime Minister’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan patted Mr Hamid as saying “well-done man.”

0



0





