No parking space allotted yet for Edhi ambulances in KP

PESHAWAR. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has yet to provide centres with parking space for Edhi ambulances in different districts of the province.

According to an official of Edhi Foundation in the provincial metropolis, after the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi in July 2016, the K-P government had promised to provide centres across the province to park Edhi ambulances. However, he added, no centres has been provided yet, despite the passage of six months to the promise.

The Edhi Foundation has at least 150 ambulances across K-P that ply the roads to provide free of charge services to anyone in need. But since there is no centre for operations, the ambulances have to be parked outside hospitals on the main roads, causing problems not only to the drivers but also commuters.

When asked, an MPA of the incumbent provincial government said letters to provide centres for the organisation will be issued soon.

