PM meets Japanese envoy, calls for talks on FTA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai and called for initiation of negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement.

The PM met with the Japanese ambassador at the PM House today.

PM Nawaz said Japan may also consider a three to four-year exception for Pakistani textiles under its Temporary Tariff Measures to bring Pakistan at par with its competitors, which enjoy free access to the Japanese market.

Pakistan considers Japan a close friend and reliable economic partner, said the PM.

He said law and order situation in the country has significantly improved and expressed hope Japan would consider Pakistan’s inclusion in its travel advisory list.

Pakistan looked forward to greater levels of cooperation with Japan in trade investment infrastructure and energy, he further said to the Japanese ambassador.

The Japanese ambassador said Japan gives importance to investment, security, infrastructure and business friendly environment.

The Ambassador of Japan also appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth.

