Deliver in KP, Asif's suggestion to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had delivered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa then people would have taken them seriously.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad along with Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was giving account of his three generations.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, on the occasion, suggested to Imran Khan then he should start a ‘drama company’ instead of running a political party.

To this, Khawaja Asif said that the role of a comedian would be best suited to Imran Khan.

Rafique lamented that a national level politician was mocking political opponents.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said that the real question in the case was if Maryam Nawaz was a trustee or beneficial owner.

"Because if she is the beneficial owner then it means that Nawaz Sharif bought the London flats."

He added that he did not like speaking ill about women, but this entire case revolved around Maryam Nawaz who was the Prime Minister's "frontman or benami".

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry reiterated that the Supreme Court should allow live streaming of the court proceeding so that people can find out who the liars are.

