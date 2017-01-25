PTF names five-member squad for Davis Cup tie against Iran

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tennis Federation has named five-member squad for the next month’s Davis Cup tie against Iran, which is set to be played in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s top player Aisamul Haq will be the front-runner for Pakistan’s campaign, along with Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali Akbar and Muhammad Abid Mushtaq.

Rasheed Malik has been named as the non-playing captain of Pakistan tennis team.

The 1st round tie in Group II of Asia/Oceania zone between Pakistan and Iran will be played on refurbished hard-courts at PSB complex in Islamabad from February 3rd to February 5th.

This will be 1st Davis Cup tie to be hosted in Pakistan after 12 years as Pakistan was forced to play all of its matches at opponents’ or neutral courts due to law and order situation in the country.

Iran too, earlier, had refused to visit Pakistan on same grounds but the International Tennis Federation refused Iran’s objection and retained Islamabad as the host for the tie.

