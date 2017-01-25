Swat to host international sporting event after a decade

Related Stories Historic Buddha statue in Swat restored nine years after Taliban destroyed it

MINGORA: With daily life coming back to normal after a long battle against terrorism, the picturesque valley of Swat is all set to host an international sporting event in the region after a gap of more than a decade.

The international sports activity in Swat will resume with International Alpine Ski Cup, which will be played at the enchanting and mesmerising resort of Malam Jabba from January 26th, featuring skiers from nine different countries.

“Skiers from nine countries including India, Morocco, Slovakia, Greece, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan will be racing in different categories of this thrilling sport,” said the organisers of the event in a statement on Wednesday.

The event is FIS approved event, which will boost international Ski scene in Pakistan. The International Ski Federation (FIS) earlier approved 16 international Ski races for Pakistan.

“Competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their standing in the world,” the statement added.

Following the event in Malam Jabba, Pakistan Ski Federation would host another international Ski competition in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

0



0





