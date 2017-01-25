Lord Mayor of London visits Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Lord Mayor City of London, Dr Andrew Parmley visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Dr Parmley was accompanied by a high-powered delegation and members of the British High Commission. Lord Mayer, Dr Parmley rang the bell commencing the start of the trading day. While talking to media Dr Parmley said, he was happy to visit PSX and the great country of Pakistan which holds a bright future. He said global investors are eyeing PSX and City of London is keenly considering this option.

Dr Parmley praised British High Commission’s efforts in promoting business relations with PSX. Lord Mayor during his visit will meet bankers, industrialists and traders.

MD PSX Nadeem Naqvi said that crossing the 50,000 mark is a milestone though he cautioned investors for over exuberance and trading on rumours. He further said that the regulator and exchange are keeping an eye wrongdoers though it is equally investors’ responsibility to trade rationally.

