Pakistani PhD Student missing from Manchester

MANCHESTER: Maryam Kausar a 28-year-old PhD student from Islamabad is missing from Manchester. Maryam who currently resides in Whaley Range has been missing since Tuesday and does not have any immediate family living in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to reports, Maryam is currently studying software engineering at Salford University. Prior to her missing, Maryam apparently told her father she was feeling stressed. Maryam’s father booked her ticket for Pakistan but when a family friend arrived to drop her off at the airport she was missing. Her laptop, purse and other belongings were still in the house.

Zuna Farooq a family friend while talking to local media said, "she (Maryam) was stressed as she could not find a job".

Maryam's family and friends have reported her disappearance to the police but are asking for help from the public.

Maryam's sister Hajirah told a local newspaper, "Maryam usually hangs about in central Manchester. We are hoping she is fine. We need help from the community and others to help her find us as she is vulnerable and has suffered from emotional stress in the past".

