Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner Belinda Lewis loves Pakistani dresses

KARACHI: It seems that British Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan Belinda Lewis is overly fond of Pakistani national attire, Shalwar Kameez.

With nicely done hair and a green dupatta resting on her shoulder, the deputy high commissioner today ushered visiting Lord Mayor of city of London Dr. Andrew Parmley to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

When inquired about her dress, Belinda said she likes Pakistani textile products so much that she wore a Pakistani dress on her wedding too.

When asked how comfortable she finds the dresses, she responded that they feel quite comfortable.

The City of London Lord Mayor Dr Andrew Parmley came to commence trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Dr Parmley praised British High Commission’s efforts in promoting business relationships with PSX. Lord Mayor during his visit will meet bankers, industrialists and traders.

0



0





