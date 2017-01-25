Print Story
WATCH: 15-year-old disabled boy performs Umrah without wheelchair

MAKKAH: Disability didn’t stop 15-year-old Ganeem ul Fatah from fulfilling his religious duties with fervour. The Qatari national completed tawwaf of Khana-e-Kaaba using his hands, after refusing a wheel chair.

Ganeem was offered a wheelchair and special protocol by Hajj authorities. However, he refused and decided to perform Umrah, using his hands to slide forward.

The fervent Muslim was received by Imam-e-Kaabah, who congratulated and hugged him. Fellow pilgrims were also overwhelmed at the young boy’s fervour.

