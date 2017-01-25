ICC reprimands Imran Tahir for displaying Junaid Jamshed picture

ICC has reprimanded South African spinner of Pakistani origin Imran Tahir who lifted his shirt revealing Pakistan’s religious preacher Junaid Jamshed after taking the wicket of Asela Gunaratne in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka.

Jamshed, who died last month in a plane crash was arguably the best pop star of Pakistan but he later became religious preacher in his prime.

Tahir has been reprimanded for displaying a personal message without seeking prior approval from his home as well as the ICC during the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Sunday.

ICC announced in a press release, “This contravenes Section G1 of the ICC Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations which says Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment Personal Messages unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department.”

“Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political religious or racial activities or causes”, it added.

Tahir admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC and as such there was no need for a formal adjudication.

