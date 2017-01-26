Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in fifth ODI

ADELAIDE: Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss for the fifth time in the series and elected to bat first against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

For the last ODI both sides have made one change in their respective playing 11.

All-rounder James Faulkner is in for opening batsman Usman Khawaja, whereas Imad Wasim due to a finger injury has been rested and replaced by fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Australia have already won the series.

"For a lot of people it might seem like a dead rubber, but there’s still a lot to play for, especially individually," all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said yesterday.

"There’s still a lot of Champions Trophy (ICC tournament in the UK next June) places up for grabs which is in the distance, and there’s still a New Zealand series around the corner as well.

"I think it’s a really important game to not only make sure you’re winning as a team, you’re keeping that winning momentum because it’s sometimes an easy thing to lose.

"If you take the foot off the gas at any stage it can be a long bumpy road back, so we’ll be keeping the foot on the gas and all guns blazing forward."

Pakistan's playing 11:

Australia's playng 11:

