Print Story
X

Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in fifth ODI

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in fifth ODI

Related Stories

ADELAIDE: Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss for the fifth time in the series and elected to bat first against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

For the last ODI both sides have made one change in their respective playing 11.

All-rounder James Faulkner is in for opening batsman Usman Khawaja, whereas Imad Wasim due to a finger injury has been rested and replaced by fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Australia have already won the series.   

"For a lot of people it might seem like a dead rubber, but there’s still a lot to play for, especially individually," all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said yesterday.

"There’s still a lot of Champions Trophy (ICC tournament in the UK next June) places up for grabs which is in the distance, and there’s still a New Zealand series around the corner as well.

"I think it’s a really important game to not only make sure you’re winning as a team, you’re keeping that winning momentum because it’s sometimes an easy thing to lose.

"If you take the foot off the gas at any stage it can be a long bumpy road back, so we’ll be keeping the foot on the gas and all guns blazing forward."

Pakistan's playing 11: 

Australia's playng 11: 

Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in fifth ODI was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to 5th Odi, Australia, Australia Vs Pakistan, Azhar Ali, Sports, Sports News. Pakistan, Cricket, Adelaide. Permanent link to the news story "Australia win toss, bat first against Pakistan in fifth ODI" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128752-Australia-wins-toss-to-bat-first-against-Pakistan-in-fifth-ODI.

GEO TV NETWORK