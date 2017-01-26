Trump preparing executive orders to reduce US role in UN: NY Times

The Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would clear the way to drastically reduce the US role in the United Nations and other international organisations, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The executive orders would also begin a process to review and potentially abrogate certain forms of multilateral treaties, the Times reported, citing unnamed officials.
