One-million signatures campaign: Several in Poland sign for peace in Kashmir

Kashmir Council EU organized a one-day camp in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, on Wednesday in order to continue its one-million signature campaign on Kashmir. Similar camps have already been organised in different European countries in connection with the “One Million Signature Campaign” in Europe.

The signature campaign was launched in Europe by Kashmir Council EU in recent years to obtain signatures of European people in favour of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Warsaw, Chairman Kashmir Council Ali Raza Syed said the purpose of the camp is to highlight Indian atrocities against the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). The organisers of the camp called upon the European Union (EU) to send a fact-finding delegation to Srinagar and probe the facts about brutalities against Kashmiris. During the camp in Warsaw, despite the severe cold weather a large number of Polish people showed keen interest in the event in order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Highlighting last year’s incidents in IoK, Chairman Kashmir Council EU said last year was witness to killings of a number of Kashmiris by Indian forces during the peaceful protest, especially the brutal use of pellet guns against civilians in IoK. He informed the visitors in the camp in Warsaw that Indian forces violated international laws by using pellet guns on the peaceful demonstrators last year which damaged the eyes of a large number of innocent people.

Ali Raza Syed urged to speed up the signature campaign to expose the real face of India to the world, especially Europeans. “We will continue our support to the people of Kashmir till suitable resolution of the Kashmir dispute,” he said.

He said the people of Kashmir are struggling peacefully for their right of self-determination and there should be plebiscite under United Nations’ supervision in order to make clear the political fate of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the importance of the EU’s role, Ali Raza Syed urged the Union to play its role for a peaceful resolution of the issue. He explained that the EU has to use its good offices for preventing human rights violations in IoK and for just solution of the dispute.

