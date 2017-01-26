SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Thursday.
Continuing his arguments in the Supreme Court, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Shahid Hamid said married women do not come under the definition of dependence of their parent.
