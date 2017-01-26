New AI capable of diagnosing skin cancer on par with dermatologists

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) which is as capable of diagnosing skin cancer as dermatologists, a new study conducted by Stanford University and published in the science journal Nature has revealed.

Skin cancer, a very common type of malignancy, is primarily identified by analyzing portions of human skin.

In the trial, deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) were taught to recognise skin cancer via images and disease names, the paper says. It was then tested against “21 board-certified dermatologists on biopsy-proven clinical images.”

Andre Esteva, part of the research team and the paper’s co-author, noted, “What makes the algorithm strong is the fact that they are trained on massive amounts of data,” ABC News reported.

The AI’s training comprised almost 130,000 images of skin diseases, through which it was coached to differentiate the symptoms and ailments, and classify them accordingly. The executed algorithm showed results with outstanding precision.

Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory professor Sebastian Thrun commented, “We realized it was feasible, not just to do something well, but as well as a human dermatologist,” according to the university’s website news.

The AI system has been tested only in pre-set conditions, and still needs to go through a real-world trial. In addition, if successful, a mobile application of this AI may be able to offer significantly-helpful health checks.

