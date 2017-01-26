Sonam Kapoor opens up about her love for her boyfriend

Sonam Kapoor is extremely protective of her personal life and has remained link-up free in the decade that she has spent in Bollywood.

She never likes to talk much about her personal life in front of media. But things got quite obvious as Sonam seems keen to flaunt her love on social media. Her social media pages are showing her blossoming romance with Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, who is also the owner of the contemporary fashion brand Bhane and Veg-NonVeg, a multi-brand sneaker boutique.

The stylish B-town actress has told the world that Anand indeed has the key to her heart. The couple may be tight-lipped when it comes to confirming their relationship but couldn’t resist quipping on the social media.

Sonam recently sent white orchids to her man and then the two engaged in some flirty banter in a picture, with Sonam’s 8 million followers on Instagram witnessing the romantic exchange of the duo.

#everydayphenomenal #gr8likewhoa A photo posted by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:13am PST

Sonam told Anand that the flowers represented, “love perfection thoughtfulness and beauty” to which Anand teased her and replied, “Also what is ‘love perfection thoughtfulness’? Do you mean ‘love, perfection, thoughtfulness’? Or are you thinking of book titles like Eat Pray Love?” (hmmm, things seem quite interesting)

The actress has shared an adorable picture on her Instagram, which makes us go ‘aww’ about their relationship.

Happy new year folks! #keepitreal ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:22am PST

0



0





