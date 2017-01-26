PM takes up Ratle, Kishenganga dams issue with World Bank CEO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday took up the issue of construction of new dams by India with CEO World Bank Kristalina Georgieva, which he contended was sheer violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The prime minister, in his meeting with a World Bank delegation led by its CEO Kristalina Georgieva in Islamabad, said that construction of dams by India on western rivers is tantamount to openly disregarding the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Construction of Ratle and Kishenganga dams by India is a violation of the treaty," he said.

Nawaz said that given the fact that the World Bank is a signatory to the agreement, it should play its due role to help resolve the issue. He expressed hope that the World Bank will set a court of arbitration in this regard.

The premier thanked the financial institution for its $75 million aid for the return of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs). He added that Pakistan will continue its reforms in various fields.

On the occasion, the World Bank CEO acknowledged Pakistan's remarkable successes in achieving economic stability, in energy and infrastructure.

"The betterment and positive changes in Pakistan are evident," said Kristalina Georgieva, adding that she felt pleased to have seen Tarbela Dam's expansion plan.

"Pakistan is right place for investment," she added.

Background

Pakistan and India share the waters of Indus River Basin which has been a major source of contention between the two states since independence.

In order to resolve the disputes, both countries signed IWT in 1960 with the help of World Bank which has survived over five decades of hostilities between the two states.

However, due to the recent indigenous upsurge in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), water has once again become a divisive issue.

Indian statement “blood and water cannot flow together” and the threat of unilateral abrogating the treaty has resulted into a new wave of hydro politics around Pakistan and brought IWT under stress.

Highlighting Pakistan’s primary concerns regarding the IWT, the seminar participants gave different suggestions to counter the Indian hydro hegemony in an effective manner.

