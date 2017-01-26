Panama Leaks case: Live from Courtroom No. 2

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s Panama concern continued. Search for truth goes on. A set of magnifying glass were brought to Courtroom No. 2. Worthy judges used this convex lens on Wednesday in an effort to determine authenticity of one of respondents’ signature in the Panama Leaks case.

Plethora of documents, files and some other material was examined by the judges and lawyers from both parties—the respondents and the petitioners. Legal teams of both parties presented their arguments which ate some 55 long hours of the court. But this exercise will likely continue by next week.

Learned counsels gave references of more than 200 cases of various courts of some two dozen countries so far. Keeping all this in mind, judges recalled 'Sherlock Holmes' where they observed that the Leaks' case was 'a case of honesty versus dishonesty.’

Wednesday started with heavy downpour where hundreds of policemen and visitors witnessing dark clouds and lush green trees planted outside the country’s top court. After crossing two walkthrough gates visitors looked in hurry just to get entered into a small gate, 144, of the court, some 30 minutes before judges took their seats.

Amid whispers, smiles and clappings, Shahid Hamid came across a tough going in the courtroom. The 75-year-old lawyer was arguing for his client who was made a party in the Panama Leaks case. Mr Hamid, counsel for Maryam Nawaz, received striking questions from worthy judges in a completely packed hall which also witnessed a giant of load shedding.

Whispers and murmurs ruled the roost in the hall which witnessed four special moments (10:10am, 10:20am, 10:42am and then 12:24pm) where Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Ijaz Afzal kept sharing something important about the case with each other from time to time. During these moments a complete silence prevailed over in the court. Judges continued hurling questions but never received any satisfactory response. Many independent journalists and lawyers were chatting that “petitioners’ counsels did not carefully read written replies of respondents perhaps.”

Murmurs broke out soon after judges pointed out many 'glaring contradictions' in respondents' replies. Even a glaring mistake in Maryam Nawaz’s written response submitted before the Supreme Court shocked Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz. Mr Raja left the chair soon after judges told the arguing counsel that the submitted document revealed Hussain Nawaz did not obtain his National Tax Number (NTN) from Federal Board of Revenue. “Lordship it is an error—I’ll explain it,” Mr Raja told the court that Hussain Nawaz has obtained his NTN from FBR. Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif remained busy in taking notes in the court.

This was the time when Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf whispered into Jehangir Khan Tareen’s ears that “one lie makes ten others necessary.” More than a dozen legislators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz sitting in almost in one row were witnessing the course of arguments. One could also witness their gloomy faces, perhaps it was a hard time for lawyer of Prime Minister's daughter.

But on the other side, a few PTI's female workers continued clapping and laughing even a lady sitting in front row slightly disturbed Barrister Ayesha Hamid, who was assisting her father in this case. “Salute to the patience of judges for ignoring this attitude,” a senior journalist Asad Toor commented.

Sitting in third row of chairs Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNAs Maiza Hameed, Danial Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and others were discussing their media strategy at a time when Mr Hamid was apparently failing to convince inquisitive judges. Pensive looking PTI leaders were enjoying the proceedings and passing their comments.

Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif was also witnessing the proceedings where his staff officer Amjad Hafeez never found a vacant seat. As the course of proceedings continued two ushers were napping.

They were leaning on wall of beautiful hall adorned with beautiful books of laws. This correspondent also saw two guys, associated with special branch, were snuffing. It looked like a regular business for them. Wearing a beautiful watch in his right arm, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked some striking questions on Wednesday. He usually remained silent during the course of proceedings. But it was Justice Azmat Sheikh who posed maximum questions since the case started.

Interestingly, seven of 19 women were wearing scarf which was perhaps a rear moment in the hall. During the tea break, Imran Khan congratulated Senator Azam Khan Swati on assuming the office of PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Senate of Pakistan. Since PTI leaders shared happy moments, it was a lady worker of party who were fighting with security officials at main entry gate. Naeem-ul-Haq of PTI came for her rescue and the issue was resolved.

During the course of hearing, it was Sheikh Rashid of Pakistan Awami Muslim League who kept engaging Siraj-ul-Haq of Jamaat-e-Islami. But JI Ameer looked busy in rolling ‘tasbih.” MNA Asad Umar of PTI was the only legislator who continued to smile loudly as judges were coming hard over Shahid Hamid. It was a general view of audience in the court that Wednesday was a difficult day for Mr Hamid. But he himself was satisfied with his arguments as saying that “judges were very much convinced.”

As everybody was discussing issue of dependency of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Justice Asif Khosa observed that they have utmost respect for both parties, women in particular. Mohammad Zubair, Chairman Privatization Commission, Mussadik Malik, Spokesperson for Prime Minister and State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb engaged many journalists in the courtroom while MNA Danial Aziz claimed, “PTI should perhaps withdraw its case—it’s going to be a worst case for Imran Khan.” But MNA Shafqat Mahmood and Ishaq Khakwani of PTI thought otherwise.

Then clock stroke 12:10pm when Shahid Hamid argued if petitioners filed forged documents before the Supreme Court then judges may take a legal action against them. It was the time when Mr Hamid breathed a great sigh of relief when judges assumed that signatures apparently looked bit controversial. Before this Mr Hamid argued for his client MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar as saying that the petitioners have not sought his disqualification under Article 62 and Article 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan. Then the clock stroke 1pm when judges adjourned the proceedings till Thursday.

Everybody came out to collect their cellular phones where smoking police personnel were polluting the hall badly.

