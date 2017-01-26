Land was allotted to Raheel Sharif under constitutional provision, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif was allotted agricultural land under constitutional provision and army procedures, the Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the issue of allotment of agricultural land was being debated and 'conjectured' for last few days.

"In this regard, it may be known that such allotments are (made) through constitutional provision," the statement read. "Allotment to former COAS Raheel Sharif is also under same provision and under government or Army procedures."

The ISPR said the debate was aimed at maligning the Army and also had the potential to create misunderstandings between state institutions.

"Thus considered detrimental to existing cohesion," it added.

