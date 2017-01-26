PEMRA bans Aamir Liaquat’s programme

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday banned Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s programme for hate speech with immediate effect.

According to a statement, PEMRA took the decision after Aamir Liaquat was found violating authority’s code of conduct for several weeks.

The ban was enforced under section 27 of PEMRA ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA act 2007.

According to the statement, the order has been conveyed to the channel management that Aamir Liaquat shall not host any programme, or appear on TV in any manner (fresh, old or repeat) including (but not limited to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any manner whatsoever.

The statement added that Aamir Liaquat is prohibited to deliver, on all other channels, any hate speech, declaring as kaafir or ghaddar, as under the constitution of Pakistan, it is exclusive jurisdiction of the Parliament or the Honourable Superior Judiciary.

Aamir Liaquat has been hurling unfounded allegations against anchors, journalists and publishing agencies during his programmes.

