Robbers on a 'meaty' spree in Karachi

KARACHI: In the latest of meat-related robberies in the city, armed robbers stormed a branch of a meat chain near Gulshan-e-Iqbal, robbing shopkeepers of not only money and belongings but also meat.

The robbers, wearing helmets to hide their faces, can be seen looting the shopkeepers in a CCTV footage.

They can be seen stealing from the cash counter.

Last year 29 meat shops were robbed, including 24 branches of the same meat chain located in various parts of the city.

Despite the CCTV footages of these robberies, no suspect has been arrested yet.

0



0





