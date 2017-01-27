Gangster involved in more than 100 murders killed in operation: Karachi Police

KARACHI: A suspect involved in killings more than 100 people was gunned down in a police shootout in Lyari on Friday.

According to police, the authorities started a search operation in Singualin area of Lyari on a tip-off. During the operation, a few suspects opened fire on the personnel, in retaliation an infamous gangster, Irfan Pathan, was gunned down.

Police claim that Pathan was wanted in a number of murder cases, further adding that the suspect was also involved in attacks on police stations along with his accomplices.

During the operation, deceased`s partners, Rehan Pathan, Yousuf Pathan and Ismail managed to flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, Police has also claimed to arrest an injured suspect from Shahra-e-Noor Jehan after a brief operation. The authorities also said that the suspect`s close accomplice was gunned down yesterday night in North Nazimabad, while he managed to flee.

In Korangi Number 5, a woman and two other people were injured on resisting a robbery attempt.

Police have also claimed to apprehend four drug peddlers from Lateef Town.

