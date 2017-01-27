Print Story
X

Gangster involved in more than 100 murders killed in operation: Karachi Police

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Gangster involved in more than 100 murders killed in operation: Karachi Police

Related Stories

KARACHI: A suspect involved in killings more than 100 people was gunned down in a police shootout in Lyari on Friday.

According to police, the authorities started a search operation in Singualin area of Lyari on a tip-off.  During the operation, a few suspects opened fire on the personnel, in retaliation an infamous gangster, Irfan Pathan, was gunned down.

Police claim that Pathan was wanted in a number of murder cases, further adding that the suspect was also involved in attacks on police stations along with his accomplices.

During the operation, deceased`s partners, Rehan Pathan, Yousuf Pathan and Ismail managed to flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, Police has also claimed to arrest an injured suspect from Shahra-e-Noor Jehan after a brief operation. The authorities also said that the suspect`s close accomplice was gunned down yesterday night in North Nazimabad, while he managed to flee.

In Korangi Number 5, a woman and two other people were injured on resisting a robbery attempt.

Police have also claimed to apprehend four drug peddlers from Lateef Town.

Gangster involved in more than 100 murders killed in operation: Karachi Police was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Karachi Operation, Lyari, Gangsters, Karachi, Korangi, Police, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Geo, Geo News. Permanent link to the news story "Gangster involved in more than 100 murders killed in operation: Karachi Police" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128862-Gangster-involved-in-more-than-100-murders-killed-in-operation-Karachi-Police.

GEO TV NETWORK